Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

