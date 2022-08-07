Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Eric Ostertag Sells 160,696 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 695,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

