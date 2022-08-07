Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

PFG opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

