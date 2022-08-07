Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.97

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 7473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,327 shares of company stock worth $19,443,342. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

