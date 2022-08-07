Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.97

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 7473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,324 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $265,641.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 72.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

