ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.10

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1966673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

