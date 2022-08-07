ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.10

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1966673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

