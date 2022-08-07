Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 622.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

