Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,547 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.