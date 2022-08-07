Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $89,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

