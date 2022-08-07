Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $99,000 Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $163.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

