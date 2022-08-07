Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $101,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 300,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

