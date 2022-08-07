Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $86,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.