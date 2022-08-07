Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $89,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,890. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.