Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

