Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

