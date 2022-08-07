Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,986 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.