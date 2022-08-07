Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $100,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $274.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

