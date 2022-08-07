Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $101,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

