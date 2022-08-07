Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $83,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

