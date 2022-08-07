Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

