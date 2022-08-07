PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $53.50 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

