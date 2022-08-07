Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 17.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.66. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,372 shares of company stock worth $174,913. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 162,531 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

