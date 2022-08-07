Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZN stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

