Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.13.

Quebecor Stock Up 2.7 %

Quebecor stock opened at C$27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.67. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.16.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

