QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.48 and last traded at $89.54. 7,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 493,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.