QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.99 million, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 41.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,051,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

