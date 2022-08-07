Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.35. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 113,975 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 39.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,569,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

