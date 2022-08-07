Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

