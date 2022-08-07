Raymond James Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $36.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

