Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $82.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TTGT stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $9,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 246,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

