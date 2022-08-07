Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $82.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
TechTarget Price Performance
TTGT stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44.
Insider Activity
In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $9,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 246,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
