Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 10.7 %
RYAM stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.35.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
