Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 10.7 %

RYAM stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.35.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

