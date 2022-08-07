Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $349,469.25 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $241,712.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

