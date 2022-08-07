Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $927,063 over the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7,064.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

