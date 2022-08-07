Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

