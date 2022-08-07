Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.56, but opened at $119.01. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $123.34, with a volume of 5,615 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.76.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

