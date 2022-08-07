Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.56, but opened at $119.01. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $123.34, with a volume of 5,615 shares traded.
The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS.
Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America
In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 8.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.76.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.