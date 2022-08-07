Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

