Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
