Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
