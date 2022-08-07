RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.13. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

