RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.12. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,117,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,532.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,730,000 shares of company stock worth $1,542,000 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

