Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

