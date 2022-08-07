Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 552,541 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $72.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 18.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

