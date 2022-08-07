Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Trading Down 6.1%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$86.45 and last traded at C$87.68. Approximately 335,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 187,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.41.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The company had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.94%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

