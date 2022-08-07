Robert W. Baird Increases Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $158.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.60.

NYSE:RRX opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

