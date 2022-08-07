Robert W. Baird Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $348.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.14.

Shares of WAT opened at $337.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.28. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

