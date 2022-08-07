Robert W. Baird Lowers Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTH. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $9,329,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Duluth by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duluth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

