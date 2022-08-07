Robert W. Baird Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,025,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

