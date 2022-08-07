Robert W. Baird Trims TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price to $11.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.19.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TSP opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

About TuSimple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 103.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TuSimple by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 197,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 76.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.