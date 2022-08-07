Robert W. Baird Trims TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price to $11.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.19.
TuSimple Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ TSP opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $50.30.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
