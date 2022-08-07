Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.84

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.84 and last traded at C$55.84, with a volume of 271756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.56.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

