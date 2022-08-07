Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 7,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 338,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Rover Group Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

